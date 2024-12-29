Postecoglou: Tottenham results do not reflect our improvement

Ange Postecoglou has dubbed Tottenham's 2024 as "mixed".

Spurs meet Wolves on Sunday sitting in the bottom half of the table.

Advertisement Advertisement

Postecoglou reflected on the calendar year, stating: "Mixed, I guess. I thought last year we finished fifth which was a fair effort considering the changes we made.

"We were all understanding that it was going to be a challenge to rebuild the club, the squad, the playing style and stay competitive which I think we did. This year it’s been mixed in the sense that obviously the results, I don’t think they have reflected our growth.

"I think our best football this year has been better than last year, which is what you’re looking for, you’re looking for improvement, but we haven’t been consistent with that and we’ve also had the challenges of what’s been happening around the squad over recent times, which taints things for us a little bit in terms of the progress we want to have made at this point, but I still believe we are on the trajectory to becoming the team we want to become and like I said, we will get through this difficult period and get there."