Tottenham boss Postecoglou: I've great admiration for Forest's Nuno

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou knows they face a battle at Nottingham Forest on Boxing Day.

Postecoglou admits he's long been a fan of Forest manager Nuno.

He said at today's preview presser: "I think when they went up to the Premier League, it seemed like there was a lot of transfer activity at Nottingham. I think there needed to be, but within that you could tell they had recruited some quality. It was just a matter of allowing that to sort of settle in and I guess finding the right way forward in terms of how they play.

"And since Nuno's got in from the back end last year, you could tell that, you know, they were all sort of now playing in a way I think that suited them. And the team's growing all the time. They've got some quality players in there and they're having a really good season. Particularly at their place, it's going to be a great challenge for us."

The Australian also said: "I followed Nuno's career for quite a while. He had a couple of my players, Australian players at times, in his teams. I've got great admiration for him because he went through a similarly tough time where people just liked to write people off. Even though he'd done a great job at Wolves, he obviously came here and it didn't work out for him, which just happens. But he's shown he's a top manager and as I said, he's doing a fantastic job at Forest.

"You've got to think, the last couple of years, the last few years, the teams that have come up have really struggled. Forest have thrived. They're one of the few that have really thrived since they've gone up. Great credit goes to him and the way he's managing. I think he's a good guy. I've only come across him a couple of times. You get the sense of what kind of people they are. He's a good guy, but he's a top manager."