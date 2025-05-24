Postecoglou sticking with Spurs? Season three will be better than season two!

Ange Postecoglou has hinted he's staying as Tottenham manager next season.

There remain doubts over the manager's position at Spurs.

During Friday's trophy parade after their successful Europa League final triumph, Postecoglou addressed fans outside Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

He declared: "I told them and they laughed. I told them and they didn't believe.

"But here we are and we're here because of the unbelievable group of people, staff, heroes, led by the legend Son Heung-Min, Romero, Maddison and Vicario. All of them, heroes. They did it all for you. You deserve it. This club deserves it.

"I'll tell you something. All the best TV series, season three is better than season two."