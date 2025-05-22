Tribal Football
Alex Roberts
Tottenham stars 'don't expect' Ange Postecoglou to stay despite Europa League glory
Tottenham players are still expecting manager Ange Postecoglou to be sacked despite their 1-0 Europa League final win over Man United on Wednesday.

Postecoglou, 59, ended Tottenham’s 17-year trophy drought with a memorable win over fellow Premier League strugglers Man United.

Despite impressing on the continent, his side’s Premier League form could lead the Australian to lose his job with Spurs sat all the way down in 17th.

According to the Daily Mail, whispers around the North London club are suggesting the players expect to have a new manager next season.

The buck will stop with chairman Daniel Levy, however, and it’s understood he is yet to make a decision regarding his manager’s future.

Spurs have been linked with several big names throughout the season, most notably Fulham’s Marco Silva and Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola.

