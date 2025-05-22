Postecoglou "relaxed" over Tottenham job after winning Europa League

Ange Postecoglou says he's calm about his future at Tottenham after winning the Europa League final.

There had been claims the Spurs manager would walk away from the job no matter the result on Bilbao.

Advertisement Advertisement

But he said in the aftermath of the 1-0 win against Manchester United: "I'm pretty relaxed. Well not relaxed but I'd be pretty disappointed if I can't continue on this path. It is not a criticism. I understand why it would be difficult for a club like this to buy into one person's vision.

"Even when I signed Daniel (Levy) said 'we've gone after winners and it didn't work, now we've got Ange'. Mate I'm a winner. I've been a serial winner my whole career. It is what I have done more than anything else.

"People talk about my football, which I am very proud of, I know people dismiss my achievements because they did not happen on this side of the world but for me they were all hard earned. All I have done my whole career is win things."

Rightly concerned about league form

"The way things have gone in the league people are rightly concerned about. I don't think it's a true reflection of where we are at. Whatever happens I have said my own belief in what I do doesn't waver and I continue to go on and do what I do.

"Huge relief. This was maybe our 59th or 60th game this year that means I've been in front of you guys 150 or 160 times, I have been a spokesperson for the club this year. I know everything I say is important. Fair to say I don't always get it right. That responsibility weighs on your shoulders."

Asked about discussions on the future, he also said: "No planned meetings. No discussions. I haven't spoken to anyone about anything. Look what I do know is I'm going back to my hotel room, I'm going to gather my family and friends, open a nice bottle of scotch, then get ready for a massive parade on Friday. Then last game against Brighton and we want to finish strong. Then Monday I'm going on holiday with my beautiful family because I deserve it. Que sera, sera."