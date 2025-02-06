Postecoglou: Spurs players will revel in Liverpool Cup semi pressure

Manager Ange Postecoglou downplayed the pressure ahead of Tottenham’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool.

He emphasized that high-stakes games are part of the club’s ambition and a chance for players to prove themselves.

Postecoglou remains confident in his squad’s mentality, urging them to play with belief as they fight for a place in the final.

He stated: “No like I said before, I think you need to embrace the challenge in front of you and it’s very easy to say it’s just going to be another game because it’s not. Everyone knows the consequences of it, both us and the opposition.

“We’re playing away from home and you know certainly their crowd will give them a great deal of energy, which we have to deal with. And it’s a cup game so there is a possibility of extra-time, a possibility of penalties, so all those things are factored into it, so you’re preparation and information is a little bit different and you want to make it into a big game because ultimately you need to understand behaviour in big games and what it means and how you can overcome the challenges.

“So, (preparation) changes a little bit. The fundamentals of how we play won’t change, but in terms of how we go about it will be a bit different.”

On playing similarly to their recent win over Manchester City, he added: “Yeah, I mean to a certain extent. I think the first game we played against Liverpool here, because it was a tight game and if you can limit the ability of Liverpool to create a lot of chances, which we did on the night and we probably created the better chances. That is more and maybe it is slightly different away from home, but I felt that night we were really controlled in our football, we pressed really well, we really denied them any clear-cut opportunities which is difficult against them and we were always a threat the other way.

“We obviously scored but had one millimetres offside with Dom, missed a big chance with Pedro, so that is more of the blueprint we want to take into it, because Liverpool are obviously a different team to Man City. They are different to most other teams, particularly in the way they attack and we’ll have to be on our game in certain aspects, but also understand we have the capability to hurt them as well.”