Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Madrid president Florentino fed-up with Ancelotti's management
IT'S DONE: Amorim named Man Utd manager; start date confirmed
Drogba: Son too good for Tottenham
Amorim is already targeting Sporting Lisbon star as first Man Utd signing in January move

Postecoglou: Spurs future wasn't about finding direct Kane replacement

Paul Vegas
Postecoglou: Spurs future wasn't about finding direct Kane replacement
Postecoglou: Spurs future wasn't about finding direct Kane replacementAction Plus
Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou says he's trying to build a system where they're no longer reliant on a centre-forward focal point.

Postecoglou admits they had to change their approach after losing Harry Kane at the start of last season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said, "That’s the aim! Don’t get me wrong, if Harry was here I’d be a very, very happy manager. We’d find a way to fit him in.

“But you are right — part of him leaving is that opportunity for people to grow. And we’re still in that phase. There’s more that the guys have in them. I keep saying that some of them have a really high ceiling.

 “Some of them are still trying to stick their head up a little bit more every time. Then you have a performance like  Palace and you feel like ‘Nah, they are going to cower again and not stand up even further'.

“But you need to go through those experiences. I can definitely see that growth. Once I can cajole and convince them to just keep going, don’t be afraid, don’t fear failure and stumble, criticism and scrutiny.

“There is that opportunity for us and it’s the only way we’ll become the team we want to be. We won’t do that by bringing in another Harry. Those players are rare. For us it’s going to have to be a collective effort to get to where we want to.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueKane HarryTottenhamFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Spurs boss Postecoglou discusses plans for Dragusin
Agent reacts to Juventus rumours for Tottenham defender Dragusin
Bayern Munich striker Kane: A Premier League return...?