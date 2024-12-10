Postecoglou set to be without key Tottenham defender for six weeks

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou is set to be without Christian Romero for six weeks.

The Australian took a risk by putting Romero straight into the starting lineup against Chelsea at the weekend.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Argentine limped off after less than 20 minutes with a new injury, which has added to Postecoglou’s woes.

Per Argentine journalist Gaston Edul, Romero has a new muscle injury that will keep him out for six weeks.

He misses league games against Liverpool and Newcastle, along with the Carabao Cup quarter-final with Manchester United.

Spurs are in danger of seeing their season implode, as they sit in mid-table and adrift of the top four teams.