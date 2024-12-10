Postecoglou set to be without key Tottenham defender for six weeks

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou is set to be without Christian Romero for six weeks.

The Australian took a risk by putting Romero straight into the starting lineup against Chelsea at the weekend.

The Argentine limped off after less than 20 minutes with a new injury, which has added to Postecoglou’s woes.

Per Argentine journalist Gaston Edul, Romero has a new muscle injury that will keep him out for six weeks.

He misses league games against Liverpool and Newcastle, along with the Carabao Cup quarter-final with Manchester United.

Spurs are in danger of seeing their season implode, as they sit in mid-table and adrift of the top four teams.

