Bournemouth posts official thank-you and farewell to Solanke

Bournemouth have posted a thank-you message to Dominic Solanke after today's move to Tottenham.

The striker leaves £65m in the coffers of Bournemouth after this sale.

In response, the Cherries formally stated: "Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.

"Everyone at #afcb wishes @solanke all the best as he makes a club-record move to join Spurs."