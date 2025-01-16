Everton offered the opportunity to sign former Chelsea and Arsenal winger Willian

Premier League strugglers Everton have been offered the opportunity to sign Willian.

The Brazilian is once again a free agent after he left Olympiacos by mutual consent.

Willian was in the Premier League over the past two seasons, starring for Fulham.

Now the 36-year-old, per the Mirror, may be ready to try his luck in the English top flight again.

The ex-Chelsea and Arsenal star has shown that he still has the flair and skills to compete in the toughest league in the world.

Everton are in the market for a forward, as they struggle to create and score goals.