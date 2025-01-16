Everton offered the opportunity to sign former Chelsea and Arsenal winger Willian

Tribal Football
Premier League strugglers Everton have been offered the opportunity to sign Willian.

The Brazilian is once again a free agent after he left Olympiacos by mutual consent.

Willian was in the Premier League over the past two seasons, starring for Fulham.

Now the 36-year-old, per the Mirror, may be ready to try his luck in the English top flight again.

The ex-Chelsea and Arsenal star has shown that he still has the flair and skills to compete in the toughest league in the world.

Everton are in the market for a forward, as they struggle to create and score goals.

