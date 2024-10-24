Postecoglou pays tribute to Spurs icon Nicholson "who has left an indelible mark" on football

Ange Postecoglou used his pre-match press conference to pay tribute to Tottenham's double-winning manager Bill Nicholson, who died 20 years ago on Wednesday.

Nicholson had a 55-year association with Tottenham as a player, coach, manager and scout. He is considered a Spurs icon and now manager Postecoglou spoke ahead of the club’s Europa League clash with AZ Alkmaar about how influential Nicholson has been to him and many others growing up.

“I always had a real fascination with great managers and he is certainly one of them,” Postecoglou said of Nicholson, whose Spurs side were the first team in the 20th century to win the league and FA Cup in the same season in 1960-61.

“He is one of those figures like very few who has left an indelible mark that will always be here because it wasn't just about winning. It was how they won, the way he carried himself, the kind of person he was. Those kind of things I often say are far more important than achievements.

“I would say he has left the ultimate legacy really because I think in many ways how the club is defined and wants to be defined is very much the qualities and values he brought. It is 20 years since his passing, but certainly time has not diminished his influence and you feel it even to the present day.”