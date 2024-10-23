Spurs boss Postecoglou gives update on Son who will miss AZ Alkmaar clash

Postecoglou gives update on Son who will miss AZ Alkmaar clash

Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou has played down fitness concerns regarding star striker Son Heung-min.

The South Korean and club captain missed training ahead of their Europa League game against AZ Alkmaar.

While Son may even be rested for the contest, Postecoglou played down any further fears about his condition.

Postecoglou said on Wednesday: “Sonny was a bit sore after the weekend, he was never going to be involved tomorrow anyway because he missed a bit.

“So we're leaving him out tomorrow and see how he is.”

Wilson Odobert could return against AZ after being out for a month with a hamstring problem.