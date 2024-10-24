Tottenham boss Postecoglou happy Parrott proving potential at AZ

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has spoken about former youngster Troy Parrott.

The 22-year-old finally left the club permanently this year, after spending the past few years on loan.

Advertisement Advertisement

Parrott will get a chance to show what his parent club may be missing in the Europa League on Thursday.

Asked if Parrott got a chance at Spurs, Postecoglou stated: “It is good to see Troy doing well, I think he had a great loan spell in the Dutch League last year. He is looking like he started his AZ career in positive fashion too so it is great.

“In terms of getting a chance, sometimes in football it is just about timing. We have a striker here mate who was at Chelsea and Liverpool early in his career and he has done alright since. There is a pathway forward for everybody.”

On his own philosophy being influenced by Dutch football, he added: “Great influence. The whole 'Total Football' era was when I first fell in love with the game and 74 World Cup probably the pinnacle of 'Total Football' was also Australia's first time in a World Cup. 2am I was up watching a grainy black and white TV and fascinated by the way the Dutch went about their football.

“Johan Cruyff I think was a genius in many respects, not just as a footballer but also a football thinker, so a great influence. That sort of filtered into Australian football, we've had Guus Hiddink who took us to the next World Cup and many Dutch coaches have come through there.

“It has been a strong influence and a lot of my thinking...people talk about my high line but watch the Dutch in 1974 and you'll see something even more radical than me. I've got a bit of a way to go.”