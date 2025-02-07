Tribal Football
Postecoglou on Tottenham: Everyone saw their was a big gap between us and Liverpool

Ansser Sadiq
Ange Postecoglou admitted that Tottenham are still behind Liverpool in terms of progress, acknowledging the Reds' consistency under Arne Slot.  

He emphasized that Spurs are on their own development journey, focusing on building a strong foundation and identity.  

Postecoglou remains confident that with time and continued growth, they can match their rivals, who beat them 4-1 in the Carabao Cup semi final over two legs.

He stated, a day after their semi final loss: “I know that this is all kind of reactive to last night and I get it. Everyone saw their was a big gap between us and Liverpool, but Vicario, Romero, Destiny, van de Ven, Solanke, Wilson Odobert, I could go on and on. 

