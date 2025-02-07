Liverpool boss Slot: Gakpo form hasn't dropped from the sky

Liverpool boss Arne Slot admits he's been surprised by Cody Gakpo's goalscoring form this season.

The Holland attacker struck again in their Carabao Cup semifinal win against Tottenham - his 16th for the season.

After reaching the final, Slot said of his fellow Dutchman: "I have no clue (how many goals he could end the season with), I am not so much into how many goals they score.

"I know if they work as hard as they do and they bring the ball out of the back as well as they do then we will always score goals because of the quality players we have, but these goals don’t come from itself. If you look at the third goal, the effort Conor Bradley puts in as a full-back to sprint all over the pitch and then assist Dom, that is just as important as the one that scores goals.

"I think it was Curtis (Jones), when Mo who crossed it in, he went for it, that’s why the full-back had a little bit of doubt and the ball falls then to Cody. And if it is Cody or Lucho (Luis Diaz) or Diogo (Jota) or Darwin (Nunez) or Mo or Federico (Chiesa), they can all score goals but we have to make sure they come in those positions a lot.

"Therefore you need to run a lot and that is what they are doing, but Cody has a special season. But second half of last season he was special, during the Euros he was special for Holland, so it doesn’t come falling out of the sky. It’s something he did before."