Liverpool boss Slot wary of "tricky" Plymouth trip; welcomes Van Dijk ambition

Liverpool boss Arne Slot admits he had a little celebratory drink last night after reaching the Carabao Cup final.

Liverpool will meet Newcastle at Wembley next month after defeating Tottenham 4-0 last night.

Ahead of the FA Cup fourth round tie against Plymouth Argyle on Sunday, Slot said: "Not a lot (of celebrating) but after every game, we have a glass of wine with a few people and then go home as it was quite late when all my media duties were done."

Asked about Trent Alexander-Arnold's injury recover, he continued: "It's too early for him. Derby? We don't play them! Difficult to say for Everton, won't take months or even weeks but it is only 3 days after Plymouth so let's wait and see and we look long term, we take no risks, but if he is fit then we will use him."

On Plymouth, he continued: "I think it is always a tricky tie, whoever you play; an away game, their final probably. But if you play with a team who haven't played much together than it is always a bit more difficult.

"Even at PSV these players played a good game. So this is important for some players who don't play a lot to play, so they are ready for when we need them. We will definitely use some we haven't used much."

Quizzed about skipper Virgil van Dijk's form and contract status as it runs down, Slot said: "(Jamie) Carragher and Virgil are friends again? (laughs). Virgil deserves all the credit he gets and yesterday was an example of that, he was in a good way, aggressive, led the team with and without the ball, he was sharp and ready and it was no coincidence it took 80 mins for their first shot on target. He wants to make this a great season. His future? Good health! First thing I wish him and I hope I enjoy working with him for a long time."

Fullback Conor Bradley's performance against Spurs also drew praise from his manager: "I think it's fair to say that for many positions we have two very good players. I can go through the whole team, it's normal when you work at a club for this magnitude. Right full-back is definitely a position where that is true."

Slot also commented on his decision to keep the players' at home pre-game rather than in hotels, as predecessor Jurgen Klopp preferred.

"I cannot compare with how it was but I see them as human beings as well and we are working hard here at AXA and during games, but if you want to keep going all season because they never have two weeks off, at certain moments they have to be at home as well to be a father and a husband. If you are only a player for 15 years with only 3 weeks off and if you can only be a father or husband for 3 weeks a year that is not normal. We take that into account.

"People tell me about this that you always sleep better in your own bed than a hotel bed and sleep is part of best possible performance. So the argument for them being at home is that they are also better prepared for the game. I have no reason not to believe these people, if you use common sense."

The Dutchman continued: "We're in a good place but we also know how long the season still is and the difficult challenges we still have. Only one downside to beating Spurs 4-0 and we beat them 6-3 and then we beat West Ham 5-0, so when we only won 1-0 everyone says they don't have the same form anymore! I am not expecting us to win every game like this manner yesterday. We just try to win and if we can do it with such a dominant perfomance than that is perfect."

Slot also stated James McConnell is set to maintain his place for the Plymouth trip.

"You watched PSV as well and what I saw was him competing with the other midfielders, he is competing with them, always gives everything he has. (Tyler) Morton is out with an injury for a while, so that means he was maybe our sixth midfielder and James is taking that position now, so it's him doing well and the injury to Morton.

"Morton's injury...am I allowed to say? It's his shoulder. Four weeks or longer."

He added: "I try to convince the players every day that only individual performance can be high if the team performance is. So if they feel they need to do something individually to play then I have done something wrong. They need to work hard for the team. If they do bring this then I am not judging on quality, I know they all have it, sometimes you have an OK game, others a good game. You have to work hard."