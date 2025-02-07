Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd staff actively discussing early Obi-Martin debut
Marseille chief Benatia: We and Pogba would like to do immediate deal, but...
Slot: Spurs will face different Liverpool tonight
Villa offered Watkins to Arsenal for £60M but...

Spurs boss Postecoglou points to injury-list ahead of Villa Cup trip: I get the pile on...

Paul Vegas
Spurs boss Postecoglou points to injury-list ahead of Villa Cup trip: I get the pile on...
Spurs boss Postecoglou points to injury-list ahead of Villa Cup trip: I get the pile on...Action Plus
Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou pointed to their long injury-list after last night's Carabao Cup semifinal defeat at Liverpool.

A 4-0 second-leg hammering, saw Spurs lose the tie 4-1 on aggregate.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Ahead of their FA Cup fourth round clash at Aston Villa on Sunday, Postecoglou said: "I know that this is all kind of reactive to last night. Vicario, Romero, Van de Ven, Solanke, Wilson Odobert, Udogie, Maddison, Brennan Johnson, I could go on and on.

"We had 10 missing players last night. If you take seven or eight key players out of a team it has an impact. I know constantly saying it dulls people to it but it's true. The main thing I would take from last night's game was the way we went about it."

He also stated: "I get the pile on at the moment, it’s really easy for people to stick their boots in and question the players but I don’t question.

"We were disappointed last night didn’t go the way we wanted and we didn’t perform at the levels - but that doesn’t define this group of players in my eyes.

“We’ll go out there on Sunday and put out more of a performance that reflects where we’re at. I have a great deal of belief in these players and what they’re going through and how they’re dealing with it."

On another setback for Richarlison, he added: “It’s disappointing for him, he was emotional, he’s worked really hard to get back, it’s another setback we and him have got to deal with."

 

 

Mentions
Premier LeagueTottenhamLiverpoolAston Villa
Related Articles
Liverpool boss Slot wary of "tricky" Plymouth trip; welcomes Van Dijk ambition
Nerve & bottle: How Aston Villa and Monchi bossed this January market
Liverpool boss Slot: Gakpo form hasn't dropped from the sky