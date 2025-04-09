Postecoglou slams Tottenham's "glass half-empty rhetoric" ahead of Frankfurt clash

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has spoken to the press ahead of their Europa League clash with Frankfurt.

After losing in the EFL Cup semi-finals to Liverpool, being knocked out of the FA Cup by Aston Villa and having no chance at the Premier League title, everything is gearing towards the Europa League to save Spurs’ season. Postecoglou can still deliver a trophy within that two-year window as he first spoke on team news.

"Everyone's good from the weekend from a physical standpoint," the Tottenham boss said.

"That's a good place for us to be at. there hasn't been many occasions that has happened this year."

Postecoglou then moved on to speculation surrounding his future and how even if the club succeeds, many will still be pessimistic about the future of the club.

“I just think we're in that position now where even the good stuff we do is going to be turned into a glass half-empty rhetoric.

“I came to this club with a clear purpose of rejuvenating a squad that was coming to the end of a cycle. Whatever noise there is, now or in the future, that shouldn't diminish that desire. Everything in my professional life has come through a struggle.”

Next, he emphasised the importance of the home support going into their Europa League clash as they attempt to book their place in the semi finals.

"It's hugely important. With every European game, you are watching last night or watching tonight, the atmosphere makes a big impact. It's a big part of European football. A lot of teams that have success in Europe are on the back of a really strong home atmosphere.

"We hope it's the same for us tomorrow. We hope we can get the crowd going again.

"We have had nice atmospheres at home this year. The European nights have been good and the Carabao Cup semi-final against Liverpool was good. We need that again tomorrow night.

"It's a big part of helping the clubs get an advantage in what are always tight ties."

He then opened up on Thursday night's opponents and how fans must cherish such an occasion that does not come around too often.

"I am not sure how many times the club has been in the quarter-finals of a European competition. So every time you get in there, you cannot take it for granted and you want to make the most of it.

"It's going to be a tough game tomorrow. Frankfurt are a good side and are going well in the Bundesliga. They got a mixture of exciting young players but also some experience in there.

"It will be a good challenge but when you get to the last eight of European competition, that's what you expect to face."

Finally, he spoke on the incident between Brennan Johnson and Mathys Tel as both players went to take the penalty against Southampton at the weekend.

"We scored, we won. Delighted. It's incredible. If we're 2-1 up and we get a penalty in the last minute, I want our best penalty taker to take it.

"The one slight against this club is that it hasn't been a winner. The winners' mentality in the last minute is to score. We scored and somehow, in this alternate universe, everything Tottenham does is negative.

"Be as it may, I was delighted. Really pleased with how the players handled it."