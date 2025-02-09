Villa midfielder Ramsey excited about long FA Cup run

Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey admits he wants to go all the way in the FA Cup.

Ramsey struck in Sunday night's fourth round win against Tottenham.

Advertisement Advertisement

He later said, "I don't think I have been in an FA Cup fifth round for a long, long while. I've been in the first team for four or five years and we have been getting knocked out in the first or second game. So, we wanted to put on a performance for the fans and we did that today."

On his goal, whichi came inside the first minute, he said: "To be fair, when I hit it, it was on my weak side and I thought the goalkeeper was going to catch it. But luckily for me, it went in the back of the net."

On Villa's new additions, Ramsey added: "I think it's probably one of the best squads we have had. We have got experience with Rashford and Asensio coming on and Donyell Malen starting. The squad depth is unbelievable. The starting players have got to raise their game now because the players coming on are a big threat."