Aston Villa winger Rogers: We could've scored more against Spurs

Aston Villa winger Morgan Rogers was delighted scoring in their FA Cup win against Tottenham.

Villa won 2-1 on Sunday night to reach the fifth round.

Advertisement Advertisement

Rogers said afterwards: "The second goal was important, we played well but we hadn't killed the game off.

"We probably could have scored a few more but overall we are happy with the performance and the win.

"I'm trying to improve, trying to get better, but the team are trying to create something and we'll see where it takes us."

On the January arrivals of players like Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio, he added: "It pushes us along, we want to take what we can from the experienced players in the squad.

"It's massive to have people like that in the building and hopefully we can just push each other."