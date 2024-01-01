Postecoglou: Last season could've been very different for Tottenham

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou says they should value what was achieved last season.

Postecoglou admits a fifth place finish could've been very different if things hadn't gone their way.He told football.london: "I don’t dismiss last year, because it could’ve gone very differently.

"I get that we obviously got off to a flying start and then we sort of petered out in the end, and people kind of hang on that, and we finished fifth, which is not exactly exciting, but you know, when you take over a club that's finished eighth, with big expectations and you lose a generational player on the eve of the season, and you know there’s some major squad restructuring, team restructuring.

"I mean, you just think about our transfers. If I’d got even one of them wrong, if I’d got Vicario wrong, Van de Ven wrong, Maddison at the start of the year the way he was performing. If we didn’t get the best out of Pedro (Porro) and (Cristian) Romero and (Yves) Bissouma, it could've been a very different year, and I might not even be sitting here if it had gone that way, so I’ll take great pride in that, because I thought it was important for a club like Tottenham to not go into freefall.

"Where we sit here now you say, ‘Oh, that was unlikely,’ but not necessarily. it could’ve gone very, very differently, so I love that we kind of hung tough as a club and as a group of players.

"Okay we didn’t do anything too flashy or exciting that people will talk about for years to come, but I think we made an impact with our football and more importantly, I think for want of a better term, I think we steadied the ship of a big club, and that gives us a chance there, and hopefully, relaunch to get back to trying to strive for some success."