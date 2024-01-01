Postecoglou explains process of signing players for Tottenham

Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou has explained his process for making new signings.

The Australian was asked about players that have come into the club this summer and future arrivals.

Postecoglou, whose incomings since last summer have impressed fans, admits he has conversations with every possible new buy.

"Some of it is just maturity - it’s how the conversation goes. Really, I’m a big one on players who are really excited to join the club. You might think that that should be a given, but it’s not always the case," said the 58-year-old, per football.london.

"Sometimes, rightly so, players go, ‘Oh, I’ve got other options,’ and they do, the kind of players we’re looking at, they’ve got other options. It might be better financial conditions or a different competition, or a bigger club in their mind, whatever it is.

"If you’re having a conversation that’s going that way, it kind of tells me that I’ve got to really figure out why this person really wants to come to us. What’s the underlying reason? Where, if you get that sense – and I’ve had it with most of the guys we’ve signed – ‘Yeah, I just want to sign for Tottenham, buzzing, can’t wait to get started,’ that’s a good starting point for me, because you know you’ve got someone who, from the day he signs, is all in on the club for the right reasons, you know.

"They’ve come to Tottenham and that was their choice. It wasn’t because we gave them more money or it’s whatever other reason. Beyond that, it’s that intuitive thing of just trying everything to get an understanding of what the motivations are, what kind of person they are.

"It’s not an exact science and you get these things wrong, but usually, when I’ve walked away with a really good feeling about the conversation, it kind of gives me the confidence to say ‘Well, okay, we can push on'."