Ipswich eyeing Tottenham midfielder Skipp

Ipswich Town are said to be among the clubs eyeing Tottenham midfielder Oliver Skipp.

The 23-year-old is likely to move on before the transfer window slams shut at the end of the month.

Per The Telegraph, Skipp wants to leave in order to get regular game time, while Spurs are happy to cash in on him.

The source adds that Skipp is a serious target for Ipswich, who want to add top flight experience to their team.

The newly promoted club would be able to offer him regular game time this term.

Skipp has also worked with Blues boss Kieran McKenna, when the latter was at Spurs as part of their youth setup.

