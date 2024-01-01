Spurs grant Hojbjerg transfer demand

Tottenham are said to have given Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg the green light to leave this summer.

Manager Ange Postecoglou used Hojbjerg sparingly during the most recent club campaign.

As the Australian plans to make further moves in the transfer window, Hojbjerg is one piece he may be happy to lose.

Per the Daily Star, the midfielder has been told that he can find another club at this stage of his career.

The veteran Danish international wants to play regularly and is not eager to sit on the bench.

The report also adds that Ben Davies and Oliver Skipp may also be sold by Spurs.