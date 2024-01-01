Davies "wouldn’t have it any other way" as he celebrates 10 year anniversary at Tottenham

Ben Davies celebrates one decade at Tottenham as he prepares for the upcoming season, he is immensely proud to be apart of the club and to have reached such a milestone.

The Wales international defender has become a fan favourite over the years and now, whilst preparing for the new season on the club's Japanese tour has spoken about how happy he is to have been at the club for so long.

“It’s one of those things where it’s obviously a long time, but it’s felt very quick. There have been plenty of ups, plenty of downs as well, but I wouldn’t have it any other way… it’s been great.”

When asked for a highlight of his North London career Davies went back to the Europa League, specifically full debut against AEL Limassol where he felt most proud of himself.

“There are so many highlights, but I think back to when I made my debut for this club, the first time you pull on the shirt, you realise the magnitude of this club, you realise who you are playing for, and you feel that responsibility. Over 10 years later, that feeling has never gone away.”

Davies will play a crucial role in the upcoming season as Tottenham look to better last season and reach a Champions League spot.