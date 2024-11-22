Postecoglou happy with Spurs appealing Bentacur ban

Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou has stated that he is in support of his club’s stance regarding Rodrigo Bentancur.

The Uruguayan has been given a seven match ban by the Premier League for comments while on international duty.

Advertisement Advertisement

Bentancur referred to teammate Son Heung-min disparagingly, stating that all South Koreans looked the same.

"It's disappointing because he's been great for us this year," said his 59-year-old Australian coach.

"He's one of the ones whose football has gone up a level. But we understood this was kind of coming and there was an acceptance from everyone that whatever the sort of penalties were… I fully support the club's decision to appeal the severity of the ban, but ultimately we know it's going to be for X number of games.

"We will work with Rodrigo through that and make sure within that time he has all our support in all the right ways so when he is available again he's ready to go.

"I haven't spoken to him since it came out. He's been away with Uruguay and he's not quite back yet. I'd spoken to him in the lead-up to it. As I said at the time, he understands he has made a mistake, he's prepared to accept whatever penalty comes his way and we as a club are going to support him.

"The one thing that's undeniable to me, because I know him, is he's an outstanding person. He's an unbelievable teammate. He's a person of the upmost character that has made a mistake. I think when that happens our role is to support him in any way we can."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play