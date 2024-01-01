Postecoglou happy with changes inside Spurs staff

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou is happy with changes being made behind the scenes.

There has been a change of coaching staff over the past 12 months since Postecoglou's appointment.

Advertisement Advertisement

The manager told football.london: "Potentially (it's about adding the layers), but I think it's something I've always been conscious of. Everybody says you should feel fresh and it helps we’ve got new staff, new coaches in and new voices, new sport science, new head of medical, so I think that helps, because I have always been a bit wary of players coming back from pre-season and knowing what to expect.

"We want to improve, and if you’re going to improve, you can’t just sort of recap and dish out what we dished out last year, so I like things with a bit of freshness to it, but you do add layers. Obviously, that’s the foundation we built last year, the players have an understanding of our game, and we have to be progressing in the areas we need to."

So what has the arrival of two new coaches and the departure of one meant in terms of changing who does what on the training pitches?

"Nothing too sort of radical. Again, I’m really keen on them working as a team, and they’ve been really good," he said. "I mean, the guys who were here last year have been fantastic in kind of indoctrinating the new boys into how we work and giving them the time to adjust.

"But in that context, I’ve always been sort of encouraging of all of them to take responsibility, and how that gets divided up during the year, we’ll see how that develops, but at the moment we’re working really well.

"Like I said, I think the players are appreciating having a couple of different voices, different skillsets coming into the coaching group, and hopefully that means that the players get more information about what they need to do."