Postecoglou gives crucial update on two Tottenham stars after Ipswich defeat

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has given an update on Dominic Solanke and Pape Sarr after his side’s 2-1 defeat to Ipswich Town on Sunday.

Sammie Szmodics and Liam Delap sealed an iconic victory for Ipswich, leaving Spurs 10th in the league and 3 points behind a top 4 spot. 

To add to their misery Sarr was replaced by Timo Werner mid-way through whilst top striker Solanke suffered a knee injury which is exactly what the side do not need especially with Richarlison out for a “significant amount of time”, according to Postecoglou. 

The Spurs boss gave an update on the pair, who will likely use the international break as time to rest and recover ahead of the clash with champions Manchester City once the Premier League returns. 

“I think Pape is all right,” Postecoglou said after the loss. “He just got a bit of a knock. Dom jarred his knee, it was pretty sore but he wanted to continue. Hopefully it is nothing serious.” 

