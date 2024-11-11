McKenna name-checks Ipswich stars for victory at Tottenham

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna celebrated his team’s first Premier League win of the season.

The newly promoted club beat Tottenham away from home to get them out of the relegation zone for the moment.

Post-game, McKenna praised Liam Delap and Omari Hutchinson for their efforts.

He stated: “I thought he did really well, I thought he and Liam led the team really well on the top end of the pitch.

“And to have two 21-year-olds doing that in the Premier League is a really good ting for the football club, as I’ve said before.

“That was a big positive. I wouldn’t like to talk about Omari and Liam without talking about Conor Chaplin and George Hirst because a big part of our season being successful was always going to be our more experienced players who have been at the club for longer setting an example for new players or younger players.

“And if you look at the last away game, the way Conor and George played, they really set the marker down for the demands of a number nine and number 10 in an Ipswich Town shirt. They’ve done that every single day in training.

“If you do that and you have talented young players in the building, the talented young players can learn from that and I think that has rubbed off on the two boys and Liam and Omari I thought did a terrific job leading the team today.”

He also mentioned the fitness of Jens Cajusted, stating: “He’s just tired, as you’d expect him to be.

“I thought he was outstanding against another brilliant Swedish player (Dejan Kulusevski). I thought his work on and off the ball was top.”