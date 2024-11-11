Ipswich goalscorer Smodzics: Winning at Tottenham just amazing

Ipswich Town forward Sammie Szmodics admits he was delighted to help the team get their first win of the season.

The newly promoted club, managed by Kieran McKenna, beat Tottenham 2-1 away from home.

Despite some promising performances in earlier games, McKenna’s side went into the game without a Premier League success this term.

“Amazing,” he stated post-game.

“I think we thoroughly deserved it, the performances recently have been really good. It’s a tough place to come and we deserved to get the three points.

“We’ve been on the end of goals late on and I think we defended amazing from minute one to minute 98.

“That’s what gives us the platform to go and score goals and we know we can score goals at this level. It’s a big relief to get that first win.

“The manager said we’re not going to come here and sit back, we’re going to press them when we can and we’ve got the mobility and energy to do that. In the first half we played really well and deserved to be 2-0 up and it could have been more.

“They’re a tough team to play against, they’re always going to score goals and I thought we saw the game out amazingly and thoroughly deserved the win.

“The manager’s amazing. He puts us to work and makes us work really hard but he believes in us.

“We owe it to him today, that was all his gameplan and I think we’ve put it out there down to a tee and we’ve got that win for him and the fans because there support throughout the whole 11 games has been amazing and today was no different.

“It’s amazing scenes, but we’ve worked so hard in the last 11 games and we can have a nice break now for the internationals.

“The fans travel in their numbers, this is their dream as much as ours. To come to away arenas like this and watch your team win, there can’t be any better feeling so that’s for them.”