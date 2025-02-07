Postecoglou focused on Villa game despite heavy Liverpool defeat

Head coach Ange Postecoglou remains focused despite Tottenham’s midweek defeat to Liverpool.

He insisted the pressure for Sunday’s game in the FA Cup is unchanged as it's a knockout fixture that demands a result.

He emphasized that even with a better outcome in the Carabao Cup, the need to win against Aston Villa was paramount.

The Spurs boss stated: “I think it's the same pressure, it's a knockout games, so you know you've got to get a result to progress and had it gone any better last night, it wouldn't have made any difference to Sunday. It's still a game you have to win to progress, so the pressure's the same.

“Given that Sunday's the last of a long run of Thursday, Sunday games every week, what does next week look like in terms of what's going to happen there?

“We'll assess that after Sunday, but I we know we've got two clear weeks. There's a number of our players who are scheduled to come back during that time, so we'll use it wisely to rest the guys who need rest, and certainly there's a fair few of them that need some rest and also hopefully get some work into the guys who have been out for quite a while to be ready for the challenge ahead because I think these two weeks we've got now will be really valuable for the finish of our season.”