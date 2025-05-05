Tribal Football
Postecoglou fears worst for Spurs ace Maddison

Postecoglou fears worst for Spurs ace Maddison
Tottenham management fear James Maddison's season is over.

The midfielder was forced off in the first-leg of their Europa League semifinal win against Bodo/Glimt on Thursday.

Maddison subsequently missed Sunday's 1-1 draw at West Ham with a knee injury.

TalkSPORT says Spurs management do not expect Maddison to play again this campaign.

After the draw at London stadium yesterday, manager Ange Postecoglou said of Maddison: "It doesn't look great, but we're just waiting for further information.

"We'll just wait and see. Hopefully we'll probably get some clarity tomorrow. It's fair to say it doesn't look promising but I'll just wait and see."

