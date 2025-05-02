Tottenham defender Porro: Late Bodo/Glimt goal keeps us on our toes

Tottenham defender Pedro Porro insists there's no need for concern after conceding late against Bodo/Glimt.

Spurs took control of their Europa League semifinal with a 3-1 win on Thursday night in London. Spurs were 3-0 ahead on the hour mark before the Norwegians pulled back a goal on 83 minutes through Ulrik Saltnes.

Porro said afterwards: “We started the game very well and it was a good moment for us (to score in the first minute). It’s a good result for next week.”

The fullback set up James Maddison for his goal and also said: “Maddison is a very good player and a good guy. On the pitch, we understand each other very well, and this move was not the first time this season.”

On Saltnes' late goal, Porro insisted: "This is football. 3-1 in a semi-final is a good result, but we need to be at 100% next week for the second leg, because the other team is good and we have respect for them.”