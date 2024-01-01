Leicester interested in Ajax winger who wants Premier League return

Leicester interested in Ajax winger who wants Premier League return

Leicester City are considering a move to sign former Tottenham winger Steven Bergwijn.

The Netherlands attacker, who flopped in the Premier League, may get another chance to showcase his talent in England.

Advertisement Advertisement

Per De Telegraaf, the Foxes are ready to put in a bid of around £17 million for the speedy forward.

Bergwijn would be open to the move, given he would be a regular starter at Leicester.

He is currently at Ajax, but they are also willing to sell him if the price is amenable.

Ajax turned down a £13 million bid from MLS side Atlanta United for his services.