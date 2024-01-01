Tribal Football
Postecoglou delighted leading Spurs into Europe
Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou is excited to play European football again.

Spurs were not in any European competitions last season, but are now back in the Europa League.

As they prepare for their first group stage game on Thursday against Qarabag, Postecoglou spoke about the value of this competition.

He stated: “I am really pleased to be back there and excited to be back in it. 

“I spoke about it last year that it was a real gap in our calendar and didn't help us at certain times of the year not having regular football, that challenge of playing different types of opposition and exposing our whole squad to some meaningful game-time. 

“And the worst thing was sitting around watching other teams play in it. It didn't sit right with me so being back in a European competition is important.”

