Postecoglou axing leaves Spurs players furious; some considering their futures

Tottenham players are furious with the sacking of manager Ange Postecoglou.

Postecoglou was dismissed on Friday by chairman Daniel Levy.

The Australian led Spurs to the Europa League title this season - a first UEFA trophy in 45 years won by the club. The triumph also sees Tottenham handed a place in next season's Champions League.

But Tottenham's 17th place in the Premier League has cost Postecoglou his job, despite the squad's injury crisis throughout the campaign.

The Telegraph says Levy's decision has left the dressing room furious, with many players "angry" to the point of where they're considering their futures with the club.

Indeed, there's even questions about how Postecoglou's successor can win over the squad after the way the Australian has been treated.