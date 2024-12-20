Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou admits they may bring in a goalkeeper this winter.

The Australian was asked about the errors made by no.2 Fraser Forster in a 4-3 Carabao Cup quarter-final win over Manchester United.

Advertisement Advertisement

While Postecoglou and Spurs players defended Forster, who is in the team for injured keeper Guglielmo Vicario, he did admit a move was possible.

He stated: “I think I left it open in that if we had another injury to a goalkeeper, then we would definitely have to sign someone, so, yeah, but I didn't leave the door open in terms of... look, like I said, I think Frase has done really well for us coming in. It's not easy. Any time a number two goalkeeper comes in, it's always, especially for an extended period of time it's not the easiest position to come into, but I think he’s handled it really well, as I expected him to.

“And like I said, he was disappointed with last night, but we’ve got to keep that in context of his overall performances. It's not like it's, you know, it's been four or five games of kind of a series of mistakes. So, we keep the context of what happened last night.

“He still contributed to our victory. I thought in the first half of his feet, he was outstanding, he helped us platform us to get up the park to beat their pressure, and pulled off a good save just before they scored the first goal. He didn't have a lot to do to be fair. I thought we handled it really well. But, you know, he made a couple of poor decisions on the night and we'll work with him. Birchy will work with him and like I said, we've got no choice but to saddle up again on Sunday and go again.”

On using Forster for another couple of months, he added: “At the moment, that's the situation we're in, so for us to look beyond... I'm going into every game, not knowing if I've got 11 fit players, mate. So for me to look beyond Liverpool on Sunday - like I said we rolled up yesterday and Timo was unwell and Destiny had to pull out.

“We were missing 10 first team players and for the semi-final we've got two players suspended from last night, which is unbelievable to me that we got yellow cards and they didn't, but that’s another story. But we got Pape and Madders so we're two down from this point. So if I lose anyone else between now and then, mate I'll go nuts. I want to have a decent Christmas, so I'll just focus on Sunday and having 11 fit players.”