Posetcoglou expects quiet end to Spurs market

Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou does not anticipate a lot of activity as the transfer window nears its conclusion.
Spurs have spent money on new signings and managed to ship out a few squad players.
As there is around a week left in the window, Postecoglou admitted that the remaining focus may be on bringing down the numbers.
He told reporters: “Yeah look probably a couple more will go out, but we've done a fair bit of work over the last 12 months in terms of the squad.
“As much as the focus has been on getting guys in, we've changed the squad a fair bit, brought down the demographic a fair way.
“We've brought in footballers who are more better suited to play the football we want to play moving forwards.
“So, there has been a lot of work done in that area from our perspective, but with a week to go there is still a little bit to do.”