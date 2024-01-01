Posetcoglou expects quiet end to Spurs market

Tribal Football
Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou does not anticipate a lot of activity as the transfer window nears its conclusion.

Spurs have spent money on new signings and managed to ship out a few squad players.

As there is around a week left in the window, Postecoglou admitted that the remaining focus may be on bringing down the numbers.

He told reporters: “Yeah look probably a couple more will go out, but we've done a fair bit of work over the last 12 months in terms of the squad. 

“As much as the focus has been on getting guys in, we've changed the squad a fair bit, brought down the demographic a fair way. 

“We've brought in footballers who are more better suited to play the football we want to play moving forwards. 

“So, there has been a lot of work done in that area from our perspective, but with a week to go there is still a little bit to do.”

