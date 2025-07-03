Portuguese Players Union president reacts to Diogo Jota and Andre Silva fatal accident

Joaquim Evangelista, the president of the Portuguese Players Union, reacted on Thursday morning to the death of brothers Diogo Jota and Andre Silva following a car accident in Zamora.

Liverpool striker Jota and Penafiel attacking midfielder Andre Silva were killed after their Lamborghini was forced off the road due to a tyre blow-out.

Advertisement Advertisement

Evangelista said, "I have no words to describe how devastating it is to know that Diogo and Andre left, in this cruel way. Two extraordinary human beings, of a humility, attention and care for others inexcellible.

"Above the tremendous football talent, they were good people, who marked me and my entire team in the Players Union.

"With the faith that guides us in these moments, we have lost one of the idols of this generation, we have lost two men of great value, but we must honor their legacy by following an example of kindness and his way of being in life.

"Rest in peace, Diogo and Andre. This is a very sad day, for football and for Portugal."