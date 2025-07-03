Prime Minister mourns "unexpected and tragic" Jota death and says it's "a sad day"

Prime Minister Luís Montenegro has lamented the "unexpected and tragic" death of footballing brothers Diogo Jota and Andre Silva in a road accident, saying that today is "a sad day for football and for national and international sport".

Portuguese international and Liverpool player Diogo Jota, 28, and his brother Andre Silva, 26, died this morning in a road accident on the A52 in Cernadilla, Zamora, Spain.

"The news of the death of Diogo Jota, an athlete who greatly honoured the name of Portugal, and his brother is unexpected and tragic. I leave the family my deepest condolences. It's a sad day for football and for national and international sport," wrote Luís Montenegro in a post on the X social network.

Liverpool striker Diogo Jota and Penafiel attacking midfielder Andre Silva were killed when their Lamborghini came off the road due to a blown-out tyre before bursting into flames.