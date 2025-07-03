Tribal Football
Most Read
Klinsmann warns Real Madrid coach Xabi: You'll have an issue with Mbappe and Vini Jr
Wolves chairman Shi: Nuno chose to keep Adama over Jota
Andrews admits Norgaard's move to Arsenal could be a huge positive for Brentford
UPDATE: Liverpool & Portuguese reaction after Diogo Jota and brother Andre Silva die in car accident

Prime Minister mourns "unexpected and tragic" Jota death and says it's "a sad day"

LUSA
Diogo Jota had recently won the Nations League
Diogo Jota had recently won the Nations LeagueAlexandra BEIER / AFP
Prime Minister Luís Montenegro has lamented the "unexpected and tragic" death of footballing brothers Diogo Jota and Andre Silva in a road accident, saying that today is "a sad day for football and for national and international sport".

Portuguese international and Liverpool player Diogo Jota, 28, and his brother Andre Silva, 26, died this morning in a road accident on the A52 in Cernadilla, Zamora, Spain.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"The news of the death of Diogo Jota, an athlete who greatly honoured the name of Portugal, and his brother is unexpected and tragic. I leave the family my deepest condolences. It's a sad day for football and for national and international sport," wrote Luís Montenegro in a post on the X social network.

 

 

Liverpool striker Diogo Jota and Penafiel attacking midfielder Andre Silva were killed when their Lamborghini came off the road due to a blown-out tyre before bursting into flames.

Mentions
Diogo JotaLiverpoolPremier League
Related Articles
FC Porto "mourns" the death of Diogo Jota and André Silva
UPDATE: Liverpool & Portuguese reaction after Diogo Jota and brother Andre Silva die in car accident
De Laurentiis takes charge of Napoli negotiations for Liverpool striker Nunez