Paul Vegas
Liverpool "devastated by tragic passing of Diogo Jota"
Liverpool have released a statement after the fatal car accident involving Diogo Jota and brother Andre Silva.

The brothers died last night in a tragic car accident in the province of Zamora, Spain.

The accident occurred on the A-52 motorway, near the municipality of Palacios de Sanabria. Jota was travelling with his brother André, 26 years old and also a footballer, when the car they were in went off the road and caught fire after the impact. 

Liverpool stated this morning:

"Liverpool Football Club are devastated by the tragic passing of Diogo Jota.

"The club have been informed the 28-year-old has passed away following a road traffic accident in Spain along with his brother, Andre.

"Liverpool FC will be making no further comment at this time and request the privacy of Diogo and Andre’s family, friends, teammates and club staff is respected as they try to come to terms with an unimaginable loss.

"We will continue to provide them with our full support."

