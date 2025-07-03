Tribal Football
UPDATE: Liverpool & Portuguese reaction after Diogo Jota and brother Andre Silva die in car accident

FC Porto "mourns" the death of Diogo Jota and André Silva

Rodrigo Coimbra
Diogo Jota with his brother André Silva
Porto has publicly expressed its sorrow at the tragic death of Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva this morning in Spain.

Both Jota brothers spent time during their careers with Porto.

"It is with shock and deep sorrow that we send our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva, who was also one of our youth players," reads the Blue and Whites' statement.

The club thus joins the countless tributes that have appeared all over the football world following this irreparable loss. "Rest in peace," concludes the message from the dragons.

