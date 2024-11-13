Man Utd leading race for whizkid Ziro; battling Man City for St Pat's teen Noonan

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Manchester United are closing in on the signing of Emmanuel Ziro from London-based Cre8tive Football Academy.

The Red Devils are set to beat out several top clubs, including Chelsea and Arsenal, to his signature.

The Under-15 midfielder is highly rated after his performances at various youth tournaments.

Per The Mail, another teenager could be in line for a move to a Premier League club as well.

The 16-year-old striker Michael Noonan has been attracting interest from Manchester City.

The Under 17 Republic of Ireland international currently plays for Irish club St Patrick’s Athletic.

