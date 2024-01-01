Portugal coach Martinez hails Fernandes, Bernardo and Neto - "he's ready for Chelsea"

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez paid tribute to Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes on the weekend.

Martinez spoke after Portugal managed a 3-1 win over Poland in Warsaw in the Nations League.

Martinez suggested that Fernandes was underappreciated by many in the game, while praising his other stars as well.

“Pedro Neto is at Chelsea and ready for the highest level," Martinez said at his post-match press conference.

"He is an incredible player, a disruptor.

"Bernardo Silva can play anywhere, he doesn’t have a fixed position. In the European Championship, he sometimes played more in midfield and other times more on the wing.

"Sometimes I feel we speak a lot about the squad lists and the players that get left out. And I think because of that we are missing out on enjoying players like Bernardo Silva, like Bruno Fernandes, who are incredible in the way they play for the national team with that heart and that composure and these are moments to treasure."