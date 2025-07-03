Portugal captain Ronaldo stunned by Jota news: It doesn't make sense

Cristiano Ronaldo admits he's shocked by the passing of Portugal teammate Diogo Jota.

Liverpool striker Jota and brother Andre Silva, of Penafiel FC, tragically died in a car accident on Wednesday evening in Spain.

Advertisement Advertisement

Reacting to the news, Al-Nassr striker and Portugal captain Ronaldo posted to social media: "It doesn't make sense.

"Just now we were together in the national team, just now you got married.

"To your family, your wife, and your children, I send my condolences and wish them all the strength in the world.

"I know you will always be with them. Rest in Peace, Diogo and André. We will all miss you."