Tribal Football
Most Read
Wolves chairman Shi: Nuno chose to keep Adama over Jota
Andrews admits Norgaard's move to Arsenal could be a huge positive for Brentford
UPDATE: Liverpool & Portuguese reaction after Diogo Jota and brother Andre Silva die in car accident
Man Utd set Mbeumo "deadline" as they prepare a £65M bid for the Brentford forward

Portugal captain Ronaldo stunned by Jota news: It doesn't make sense

Paul Vegas
Portugal captain Ronaldo stunned by Jota news: It doesn't make sense
Portugal captain Ronaldo stunned by Jota news: It doesn't make senseAction Plus
Cristiano Ronaldo admits he's shocked by the passing of Portugal teammate Diogo Jota.

Liverpool striker Jota and brother Andre Silva, of Penafiel FC, tragically died in a car accident on Wednesday evening in Spain.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Reacting to the news, Al-Nassr striker and Portugal captain Ronaldo posted to social media: "It doesn't make sense.

"Just now we were together in the national team, just now you got married.

"To your family, your wife, and your children, I send my condolences and wish them all the strength in the world.

"I know you will always be with them. Rest in Peace, Diogo and André. We will all miss you."

 

 

Mentions
Premier LeagueDiogo JotaRonaldo CristianoPortugalLiverpoolPenafiel
Related Articles
Messages flood in for Diogo Jota: You will be truly missed, and always remembered...
Portuguese Players Union president reacts to Diogo Jota and Andre Silva fatal accident
Liverpool "devastated by tragic passing of Diogo Jota"