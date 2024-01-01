Barcelona eyeing Liverpool striker Nunez as they seek big-name addition

Nunez could leave Liverpool for Barcelona in the summer if Haaland deal falls through

Liverpool's Darwin Nunez might be in line for a move away from the club in the summer.

The Uruguayan forward has not been in favor with new coach Arne Slot so far this term.

While Slot has promised that Nunez will get chances, The Sun claims that Barcelona and other clubs may offer him an escape route.

Nunez is still highly rated in Europe, despite his mixed Premier League record over the past two seasons.

Barca are said to be targeting Manchester City’s Erling Haaland as their no.1 choice.

If they are not able to secure Haaland, they will move in for Nunez from the Reds instead.