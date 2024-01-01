Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea midfielder Enzo regrets Benfica exit
Bayern Munich board member Rummenigge: I asked Pep about Kompany before appointment
Barcelona president Laporta: Guiu will regret Chelsea move
Palace striker Nketiah: Why I left Arsenal

Barcelona eyeing Liverpool striker Nunez as they seek big-name addition

Nunez could leave Liverpool for Barcelona in the summer if Haaland deal falls through
Nunez could leave Liverpool for Barcelona in the summer if Haaland deal falls throughAction Plus
Liverpool's Darwin Nunez might be in line for a move away from the club in the summer.

The Uruguayan forward has not been in favor with new coach Arne Slot so far this term.

Advertisement
Advertisement

While Slot has promised that Nunez will get chances, The Sun claims that Barcelona and other clubs may offer him an escape route.

Nunez is still highly rated in Europe, despite his mixed Premier League record over the past two seasons.

Barca are said to be targeting Manchester City’s Erling Haaland as their no.1 choice.

If they are not able to secure Haaland, they will move in for Nunez from the Reds instead.

Mentions
Premier LeagueNunez DarwinHaaland Erling BrautLiverpoolBarcelonaManchester CityLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Terry Phelan exclusive: Winning FA Cup; choosing Man City over Man Utd, Barcelona; hopes for Indian football
Barcelona target Prem trio for striker boost
Laporta targets Man City star Haaland as Barcelona presidential signing