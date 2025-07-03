Porto president Villas-Boas: Football has lost two great men

Porto president Villas-Boas: Jota and Andre Silva represented this club in exemplary way

Porto president Andre Villas-Boas admits the club is shocked by the death of brothers Diogo Jota and Andre Silva.

Liverpool striker Jota and Penafiel attacking midfielder Andre Silva both played for Porto during their careers.

Advertisement Advertisement

Villas-Boas expressed his "deep shock" at the tragic loss of the brothers, who were killed in a car accident in Spain on Wednesday evening.

"This is a moment of deep dismay for all those linked to FC Porto and for all Portuguese," he stated.

"Two young men have lost their lives in a tragic way, two men who represented FC Porto in an exemplary way and will not only be remembered for football but also for their human and personal characteristics."

He added, "Football has lost two great men. We are honoured that they represented FC Porto."