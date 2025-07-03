Pacos de Ferreira pay tribute to Jota: This was his club; we will develop his legacy here

Pacos de Ferreira has released a statement after brothers Diogo Jota and Andre Silva were killed in a car accident in Spain.

Liverpool striker Jota and Penafiel FC attacking midfielder Andre Silva both spent time with Pacos de Ferreira during their careers.

The mourning Portuguese club said in a statement today: "It is with deep sorrow and dismay that Futebol Clube de Paços de Ferreira has learned of the death of Diogo Jota and André Silva.

"Diogo and André both played at Mata Real, where they left their mark. They were two extraordinary people who stood out for their humility, responsibility and immense dedication to the club they played for."

On Diogo Jota, the statement continued: "An athlete with the attitude of a champion who has reached the highest levels of professional football. Since his arrival, he has been an example for the many athletes that we welcome to our training camp every year and who dream of one day winning on the biggest stages in the world.

"He is also an example for all Pacenses of the spirit, dedication and soul that characterise this club. He is one of us, and even from a distance he never let the bond that was created break.

"This was his club, he never hid it. And his name is part of our history. It will be forever. And we will do our best to perpetuate his history, his legacy, so that the young people of this club continue to want to wear a shirt with your name on the back."