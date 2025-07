Liverpool and Portugal forward Diogo Jota died in a car crash aged 28 on Thursday, July 3rd, alongside his brother Andre.

The striker won several accolades during his career, most recently the Premier League with Liverpool and the UEFA Nations League with Portugal.

Take a look at Jota's career, in pictures, below:

Jota celebrates scoring for Pacos de Ferreira against Benfica, 2016 FERNANDO VELUDO / EPA / Profimedia

Jota arrives at Atletico Atletico Madrid

Jota is unveiled as an Atletico player Atl

Jota in action during the UEFA Euro 2017 U21 Championship qualifying rounds JOSE COELHO / EPA / Profimedia

Jota signs for FC Porto FC Porto

Jota alongside his brother, Andre, at FC Porto FC Porto

Jota (bottom row, middle) lines up with his Porto teammates in the Champions League Profimedia

Jota signs for Wolves, 2017 X.com @Wolves

Jota celebrates after scoring during Wolves' run to Championship promotion, 2018 Nigel French / PA Images / Profimedia

Jota scores his first Premier League goal, v Chelsea 2018 Nick Potts / PA Images / Profimedia

Jota sends Wolves to the FA Cup semi-finals after netting the winner against Manchester United, 2019 Chris Radburn / PA Images / Profimedia

Jota makes his Portugal debut Filipe Amorim / Zuma Press / Profimedia

Jota celebrates his final goal for Wolves in a 3-0 win over Everton, 2020 Getty Images via AFP

Jota signs for Liverpool, 2020 X.com @LFC

Jota embraces Jurgen Klopp after scoring on his Liverpool debut Laurence Griffiths / PA Images / Profimedia

Jota bags his first goal for Portugal, v Croatia FERNANDO VELUDO / EPA / Profimedia

Jota nets Liverpool's 10,000th goal in their history Mark Cosgrove/News Images, News Images LTD / Alamy / Profimedia

Jota celebrates as Liverpool win the EFL Cup, 2022 John Walton, PA Images / Alamy / Profimedia

Jota lifts the FC Cup, 2022 Paul Terry / Zuma Press / Profimedia

Jota scores the winner in Liverpool's dramatic 4-3 win over Spurs, 2023 Peter Byrne / PA Images / Profimedia

Jota scores his final Liverpool goal, in the Merseyside derby, 2025 Carl Recine / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE / Getty Images via AFP

Jota wins the Premier League with Liverpool Reuters

Jota parades the pitch after Liverpool's Premier League win Paul ELLIS / AFP

Jota (2nd R) poses with the trophy during Liverpool's title parade Photo by JAN KRUGER / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE / Getty Images via AFP

Jota celebrates Portugal's Nations League win Photo by JAN KRUGER / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE / Getty Images via AFP

Jota poses with the Nations League trophy ADIL BENAYACHE / Sipa Press / Profimedia