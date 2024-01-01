Porter (16) made Arsenal bench for Brighton draw

Arsenal shot stopper Jack Porter was selected as their third choice keeper at the weekend.

The Gunners played out a draw against Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday.

While the result was not of note, many fans did notice how 16-year-old Porter was in their squad for the game.

The youngster was even named in the England U17 squad this weekend, while he has played for Arsenal’s Under-18s and Under-21s.

However, the situation around Porter may change when the Gunners have new signing Neto registered.

The Bournemouth shot stopper has signed on loan with a view to a permanent move.